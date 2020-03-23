Saints signing former XFL DB Deatrick Nichols

Getty Images

The XFL signings by NFL teams have not come as fast as expected.

The only two known commitments are two ex Houston Roughnecks players. Quarterback P.J. Walker agreed to terms with the Panthers earlier Monday.

Now comes word from Deatrick Nichols’ agent, Aston Wilson, that the XFL’s interceptions leader has agreed to terms on a deal with the Saints.

Nichols, 25, made 24 tackles, a sack and three interceptions for the Roughriders.

He went undrafted out of South Florida in 2018, signing with the Cardinals. He was on and off the Cardinals’ roster as a rookie.

Nichols played two games and made one tackle.

He signed back to the Cardinals for the 2019 offseason but did not make it out of training camp.

Nichols had no other NFL opportunities until Monday.