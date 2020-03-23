Titans signing core special teams player Nick Dzubnar

Getty Images

The Titans have reached agreement on a one-year deal with linebacker Nick Dzubnar, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Dzubnar, 28, became a core special teams player in his five seasons with the Chargers.

He played 65 games with no starts, including all 32 games over the past two seasons. In his career, Dzubnar has seen action on 65 defensive snaps and 1,234 on special teams.

Dzubnar has 60 career tackles.

Last season, he made eight tackles in 16 games. He saw action on 332 special teams snaps and none on defense.