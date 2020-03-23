Travis Frederick announces his retirement

Getty Images

Cowboys center Travis Frederick shared some thoughts recently about the impacts that COVID-19 will have on the 2020 season, but he will be watching rather than playing when the season does get underway.

Frederick announced his retirement in a post to Twitter on Monday.

In a long letter, Frederick said he made the decision after “much consideration, discussion, and reflection” and said it was not an easy decision. He also discussed missing the 2018 season after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome and said he was ready for the next chapter of his life, but that he didn’t feel he could leave without returning to the field in 2019.

He did return and played more than 99 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, but he didn’t feel he was playing at a high enough level to continue.

“I made my return to the field, played well overall, and was selected to the Pro Bowl, but it was a difficult year for me,” Frederick wrote. “Each day I faced a struggle: I could no longer perform at my highest level. Playing “well” is not what I expect of myself and is not what my teammates deserve. Because of this, I now my days as a football player are done. I am proud of what I have accomplished in my career, and I walk away with my head held high.”

Frederick was a first-round pick in 2013 and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2016. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2014 and 2015 and made five Pro Bowls in the six seasons he was on the field.

Joe Looney filled in at center for Frederick in 2018 and remains on hand as Dallas adjusts to life without Frederick.