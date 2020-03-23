Tua Tagovailoa posts workout video moving, throwing

Getty Images

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not take part in drills at the NFL Combine and won’t have a chance to have a normal pro day workout as scouts have been barred from traveling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, Tagovailoa gave a brief insight into his rehabilitation process with a video posted to his Twitter account on Monday night.

In the video, Tagovailoa takes a seven-step drop from center, shuffles to his right, gets more depth and then makes a throw downfield. Not a bad look at all for a player just four months removed from a bad hip injury.

Tagovailoa said at the combine that he was anticipating being fully cleared on March 9. That was two weeks ago and Tagovailoa continues to be a progressing track forward in his recovery. Reports on his hip have been positive throughout his rehabilitation and he’s apparently cleared yet another hurdle on the way back to full strength.