Washington releasing Montae Nicholson, Kayvon Webster

Getty Images

Washington is parting ways with two of their defensive backs on Monday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team is releasing safety Montae Nicholson while Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they are also terminating the contract of cornerback Kayvon Webster.

Nicholson, a 2017 fourth-round pick, appeared in 13 games last season and finished the year with 61 tackles and two interceptions. His departure will clear just over $2.1 million from the team’s salary cap in 2020.

They will clear another $910,000 by releasing Webster. He signed with the team in December and recorded seven tackles while playing in the final two games of the regular season.

UPDATE 4:15 p.m. ET: Washington confirmed those two moves and announced that they’ve also released cornerbacks Breon Borders, Dee Delaney and Coty Sensabaugh. The moves clear more than $2 million more in cap space.