Getty Images

Tight end Ross Dwelley signed his one-year contract as an exclusive rights free agent, the 49ers announced Tuesday.

The 49ers also announced the re-signings of defensive back Jimmie Ward to a three-year deal and linebacker Joe Walker to a one-year deal.

San Francisco tendered Dwelley on March 5.

Dwelley registered career highs in games played (16) games started (six), receptions (15), receiving yards (91) and receiving touchdowns (two) in 2019.

He also appeared in all three postseason games.