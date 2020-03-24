49ers sign Travis Benjamin

Getty Images

The 49ers are adding veteran wide receiver Travis Benjamin.

Benjamin will sign a one-year deal with San Francisco, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

San Francisco was in the market for another receiver after Emmanuel Sanders left for New Orleans in free agency. Benjamin may be able to pick up where Sanders left off.

The 30-year-old Benjamin has had some big moments in his career, most notably a 966-yard season with the Browns in 2015, but last year he played in only five games and caught only six passes for 30 yards.