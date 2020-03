Getty Images

The Bengals signed a wide receiver named Michael Thomas. Not that one.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Bengals have signed the former Rams wideout and special teamer, who goes by Mike a lot and that’s probably for the best.

If nothing else, he’s solid depth and special teams help, and a known commodity for coach Zac Taylor from his days with the Rams.

He caught two passes last season, appearing in all 16 games.