Bengals sign Josh Bynes

Getty Images

Josh Bynes will be leaving Baltimore but staying in the AFC North.

Bynes, a linebacker who spent last season with the Ravens, is signing a one-year contract with the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 30-year-old Bynes played 40 percent of the Ravens’ defensive snaps last season and had 46 combined tackles, one sack and two interceptions.

Bynes originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Ravens in 2011. He spent three years in Baltimore before having stints in Detroit and Arizona and then returning to Baltimore last year.