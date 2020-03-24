Bills re-sign Isaiah McKenzie

Getty Images

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is headed back to the Bills.

McKenzie was not tendered as a restricted free agent earlier this month, but his agents announced on Tuesday that McKenzie has signed a new deal with the team. No terms were announced.

McKenzie was a Broncos fifth-round pick in 2017 and came to the Bills as a waiver claim in November 2018. He served as a kick and punt returner that year, but the arrival of Andre Roberts in 2019 meant that he made most of his contributions on offense.

McKenzie played 15 games, started eight of them and finished the year with 27 catches for 254 yards and a touchdown. He also ran eight times for 49 yards.

In addition to re-signing McKenzie and Robert Foster, the Bills have also added Stefon Diggs to a wide receiver group that includes Roberts, John Brown, Cole Beasley and Duke Williams.