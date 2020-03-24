Bradley Chubb: Knee is doing great, rehabbing every day

Getty Images

Many of the standard routines of the NFL offseason have been upset by COVID-19, but some business is going on as usual for Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb.

Chubb tore his ACL late last September and began working on his return to action before the year was out. During an appearance on the Broncos’ Instagram Live page on Tuesday, Chubb said that he’s been able to keep up his rehab despite the shutdowns that have impacted so much of life in the United States right now.

“My knee is doing great,” Chubb said, via Troy Renck of ABC7 in Denver. “I am in rehab every day. Me and one of the trainers working. We are making sure we are doing the right things to stay clean and do the right things so there are no setbacks for the coming year.”

Broncos General Manager John Elway said in January that he expects to have Chubb back for organized team activities this spring. Those activities might not be happening at all, but the timeline suggests Chubb has a good chance of being on the field whenever the Broncos are able to resume football work.