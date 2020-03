Getty Images

The Broncos are putting some money into the punter position.

Denver has agreed to a three-year, $7.05 million contract with former Lions punter Sam Martin, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Martin has been a solid punter in Detroit for the last seven seasons, while the Broncos have been looking for some stability at the position in recent years.

Last year Martin had a net average of 41.8 yards per punt, with 31 punts inside the 20-yard line and seven touchbacks.