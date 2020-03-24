Bucs see Brady-induced surge in division futures wagers

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are selling tickets in more ways than one.

Via the William Hill Sportsbook, Tampa Bay has appeared on 66 percent of betting tickets to win the NFC South championship, with 86 percent of the dollars directed to the Bucs.

The Buccaneers’ odds to win the division have moved from 5/1 to 7/4 since the signing of quarterback Tom Brady.

The Saints remain a -115 favorite to win the division (bet $115 to win $100), a bet 15 percent below even money. The Falcons have 6/1 odds, and the Panthers have 14/1 odds to win the NFC South.

The Saints have attracted 14 percent of the tickets and eight percent of the dollars. The Falcons have 10 percent and four percent, respectively. The Panthers have drawn 10 percent of the tickets and two percent of the dollars.