Bucs think Brady will transform their locker room

Getty Images

The Buccaneers didn’t only sign quarterback Tom Brady for the passes he throws on game days. They signed him for what he’ll do every day, on the field and off.

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said today that the team prioritized Brady because he will have “a transformative effect” on the locker room.

“To say this is an exciting day for the Buccaneers organization and me personally would be an incredible understatement,” Licht said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “Today we begin a new era for the Buccaneers that will define our franchise for years to come.”

The Buccaneers believe that Brady has the potential to change their franchise in a way that no other player has ever done before.