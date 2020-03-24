Cam Newton: I’m free and hungry

Getty Images

Cam Newton is no longer a member of the Panthers and he’s posted his first message on social media since being released on Tuesday.

Newton posted a series of photos and videos showing him working out and running on a treadmill. The post came with a caption makes no reference to Tuesday’s move beyond saying “no pity party” and starts out with Newton writing that he’s “free and hungry.”

Hunger has been less of a question than health for Newton of late as he’s dealt with serious injuries to his right shoulder and foot over the last two years.

Newton’s release on Tuesday was preceded by a report that he took and passed a physical in Atlanta on Monday. It’s unclear if that will be enough for a team to move toward acquiring the 2015 NFL MVP, but they can now do so without taking on his contract or giving up anything in return.