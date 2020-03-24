Cardinals donate $1 million to Arizona coronavirus relief

Getty Images

The Cardinals are the latest team to step up to help their community during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The team announced a $1 million donation to the AZ Coronavirus Fund, part of the Arizona Together initiative launched Tuesday by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

“Like so many in our community, this unprecedented crisis has us asking what we can do to help and what might have the greatest impact,” Cardinals chairman and president Michael Bidwill said in a release. “We are grateful for the creation of this relief fund, are proud to support its critically important mission and hope that others throughout the community can join this effort in whatever way that they are able.

“As a team, we will continue to work on additional ways to make a difference and know that as a community we will get through this challenging time together.”

The fund is set up to help multiple groups in the state, including purchasing personal protective equipment for medical personnel, along with supporting other non-profits who help those in need.