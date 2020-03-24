Cardinals sign Max Garcia, Charles Washington

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they agreed to terms with offensive lineman Max Garcia and safety Charles Washington on one-year contracts, the team announced Tuesday.

Garcia, 28, originally signed with the Cardinals last offseason and played seven games. He began the 2019 season on the team’s physically unable to perform list with a knee injury.

He arrived in Arizona following four seasons with Denver.

He appeared in 57 games with 41 starts with the Broncos after entering the league as a fourth-round selection in 2015.

Washington, 27, played 12 games last season with the Cardinals. He set a career high with seven special teams tackles.

Washington joined Arizona off waivers from Detroit on Sept. 1. He has played 41 games in his NFL career with Arizona (2019) and Detroit (2017-18).

He has 20 special teams tackles and seven tackles on defense.

Washington entered the league with Detroit as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2016. He played 29 games with the Lions before joining the Cardinals.