Chargers should get to the front of the Cam Newton line

Once it became obvious in early November that Philip Rivers wouldn’t be the quarterback of the Chargers in 2020, we identified the two names that should top their wish list: (1) Cam Newton; and (2) Tom Brady.

The Chargers tried to land Brady, who opted to remain on the East Coast. Newton has been available in trade, and as of last week the Chargers (we reported) were debating making a run at the 2015 NFL MVP. Once he’s officially released by the Panthers, the Chargers should run to the front of the line.

When healthy, Newton remains one of the best quarterbacks in football. With teams unable to let their doctors examine his foot, his ankle, his shoulder, and any other body part that may be less than 100 percent, no one was going to send anything of value to the Panthers for a contract that pays out $19.1 million this year — especially when Cam already is making noise about wanting a new deal.

The Chargers need an upgrade over Tyrod Taylor, from a football standpoint and from a business standpoint. They’re opening a new stadium in L.A. with the Rams, one that is destined to contain more fans of the opposing teams than the secondary tenant, if the Chargers don’t start making personnel moves with an eye toward style and sizzle.

Newton has it. Taylor doesn’t. Newton’s attitude already fits with L.A. He’ll generate excitement. He’ll sell tickets. He’ll sell jerseys, becoming the first Chargers player ever worth a crap (apologies to Benny Ricardo) to wear No. 1.

The challenge for the Chargers becomes the timing of a signing, given the delay in getting their doctors a chance to examine him. But since the contracts can be done with the entirety of the compensation hinging on passing a physical, the Chargers could sign Newton now, conduct the physical later, and if for some reason he’s not ready to go, they can stick with Taylor.

The Chargers also could wait to sign Newton, but they’ll be assuming the risk that some other team becomes intrigued by the possibility of adding him to the roster. The Patriots, who are 0-2 against Newton, could become interested. Washington, which is coached by the only coach Newton has ever had in the NFL, could become interested. The Dolphins, who are rolling with Ryan Fitzpatrick and whose head coach witnessed Newton beat the Patriots twice while working there, could become interested.

Barring a non-football injury that ends some other starter’s season, that’s the universe of potential options. But even if there’s one option other than the Chargers, that’s reason enough for the Chargers to move quickly to get Newton under a contract that hinges on Newton eventually passing a physical administered by team doctors.

13 responses to "Chargers should get to the front of the Cam Newton line

  3. Well, and ya but, is he healthy? Because when he isn’t healthy he sure does stink. He’s never really had very good mechanics in throwing, but was always big enough and strong enough to overcome that. The second he started breaking down, the downhill slide was fast and furious.

  7. They should also get in line for another backup QB after he’s hurt in two weeks and out for the season yet again.

    no one was going to send anything of value to the Panthers for a contract that pays out $19.1 million this year — especially when Cam already is making noise about wanting a new deal.

    Oh, he’s going to get a new deal for sure. It’s not going to be something to his liking though. He was complaining about only getting $19.1M. He’ll be extremely lucky to get half of that. To be honest, anyone who signs him should put per-game roster bonuses in the deal so they aren’t paying him a ton of money to sit on the injured list yet again.

  8. The LA Chargers screwed up hugely dumping Rivers prematurely believing they could sign Tom Brady. Now their mismanagement extends to signing Cam Newton? Cam is rife with re-occurring injuries and is kind of a head case which will only be compounded residing in glitzy Los Angeles. Cams not going to sell tickets. He’s no where the QB that Philip Rivers is. Look. Spanos and lap dog Telesco really mis-managed this one. Now there suggesting Cam Newton is a “better fit” than Philip Rivers? Hardly. Not even the Panthers want him. Why would the Chargers? Short of keeping Rivers,Telesco should have gone after Taysom Hill who is a leader and solid QB. But no, they didn’t think of that. Sad.

  10. Can’t see Cam staying healthy for 8 games let alone 16. I also can’t see much demand for his services. The Chargers should be able to wait him out and get him on the cheap.

  12. I disagree. Waiting until released is only way you get a decent contract with him. If you trade(give up some value), absorb his current contract that he want to renegotiate, already. Renegotiate means he thinks he deserves more money. Letting him get fired tells him that’s not the case. You then negotiate new deal and will get longer contract, at market value with incentives.

    Other teams want him? I don’t think so, but even if they did, so what? NE has no cap space. The Dolphins wont can Fitz for Cam.

