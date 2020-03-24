Chase Daniel: “Highly unlikely” there will be offseason programs

Getty Images

New Lions backup Chase Daniel said he’s asked for a playbook, and he thinks it’s on the way.

He’s expecting to have plenty of time to study, as the veteran quarterback said he doesn’t really anticipate any kind of offseason workouts because of the COVID-19 outbreak that has made the spring and summer an uncertain time across the NFL.

“I think it’s highly unlikely we have any offseason program,” Daniel said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

The Lions were scheduled to begin their program April 20. Michigan is one of the states which has given stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which will last through at least April 13.

For Daniel (who has played with four teams in 11 seasons), the issues won’t be as extreme. But teams counting on rookies to play (or coach) could be at a significant disadvantage without the time to learn new systems and new ways of doing business.

“How does that translate to an undrafted guy, even, trying to learn a system?” Daniel said. “I think you’re going to just a lot more digital time, maybe coaches calling players over Skype and going over and doing this digital coaching and stuff like that. It’s going to be difficult. . . .

“I just think you’re going to have a lot of guys having to study and really get in their playbooks. But that’s a whole ‘nother thing if you’re not able to actually do it physically. So training camp this year will be super important for all those guys.”

At this point, the uncertainty is the one thing anyone can count on, though the league remains optimistic about training camps and the regular season. But no one is expecting anything resembling normal, anytime soon.