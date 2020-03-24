Cornerback Rashaan Melvin heading to Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars are adding some more help at cornerback.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jaguars are signing cornerback Rashaan Melvin.

The former Lions cornerback will get a one-year, $2.25 million deal.

The Jaguars have also signed cornerback Darqueze Dennard from the Bengals, helping to fill in a defense which has been defined by the subtractions lately (though they did spend a pile of money on linebacker Joe Schobert).

The Jaguars will be Melvin’s eighth team in as many seasons, as he’s been with the Buccaneers, Dolphins, Ravens, Patriots, Dolphins again, Colts, Raiders, and Lions. He started 12 games for Detroit last year.