Devon Kennard: “Really cool” to play for same franchise as his dad

Getty Images

Linebacker Devon Kennard said it was a “big surprise” to learn that the Lions were releasing him after two straight seven-sack seasons in Detroit and that he wasn’t sure what kind of interest he’d get on the open market.

As it turned out, he found strong interest in his services. Kennard was out of work for about a day before landing a contract with the Cardinals. It was a move that fit well on a couple of fronts.

Kennard grew up in Phoenix and his father Derek played offensive line for the Cardinals in St. Louis and Arizona from 1986 to 1990.

“My dad was super excited,” Kennard said, via ArizonaSports.com. “The fact father and son being able to play for the same organization . . . to have that kind of opportunity and for it to be home, where my family lives, is really cool.”

Kennard is less sure about his fit in the Cardinals defense at this point because he hasn’t had “a chance to get a playbook or dive in with the coaches.” Given how often defensive coordinator Vance Joseph called blitzes last season, however, it’s a good bet that he’ll be rushing the passer a fair amount in Arizona.