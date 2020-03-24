Emmanuel Sanders made an impression during his short time with the 49ers

Posted by Mike Florio on March 24, 2020, 1:06 PM EDT
Getty Images

The 49ers gave up a third- and fourth-round pick to land receiver Emmanuel Sanders. They had him for only 10 regular-season games and three playoff games. But that was enough to make an impact on the rest of the team’s receivers.

He’s a living testament to what we want to be,” receiver Kendrick Bourne told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Everything he does, how he acts off the field, you know it’s the proper way to do it because he’s been doing it for 11 years now. So there’s no doubt that it works.”

As noted by Maiocco, players like Bourne, Deebo Samuel, Richie James, and Dante Pettis received a boost from Sanders’ presence for more than three months.

“He was always trying to teach us, me, Deebo and Dante and us, ‘Do this,'” Bourne said. “‘This is the better way,’ rather than keeping it to himself.

“He’s benefiting all of us being in the room because he’s vocal,” Bourne added. “He’s a real leader, a physical leader. He does what he’s supposed to do in all aspects. That’s how you know why he’s played this long, and why he will play another three more years.”

This year, Sanders will play Bourne and the 49ers, when San Francisco visits New Orleans. Bourne clearly intends to show up for that game and all others with a higher level of fitness, as inspired by Sanders.

“The biggest thing with Emmanuel for me was just his conditioning and how long he can stay in the game,” Bourne said. “It was really impressive to me because I know if I’m in for like four plays, I’ll be like huffing and puffing a little bit. . . . Emmanuel didn’t have a governor. He could be out there seven plays in a row. I’ve been focusing this offseason to where when I hit that wall, but I still got two more plays left in me.”

Thus, although the 49ers won’t see a compensatory draft pick for Sanders until next year, there’s a lingering influence from Sanders that will help them get more out of the guys who remain with the team.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Emmanuel Sanders made an impression during his short time with the 49ers

  1. >>“The biggest thing with Emmanuel for me was just his conditioning and how long he can stay in the game,” Bourne said. “It was really impressive to me because I know if I’m in for like four plays, I’ll be like huffing and puffing a little bit. . . . Emmanuel didn’t have a governor. He could be out there seven plays in a row. I’ve been focusing this offseason to where when I hit that wall, but I still got two more plays left in me.”

    I find this type of comment surprising. If I am competing for a job that pays a greta deal of money I can’t do anything about my team mates being better than I am. But if I am in great shape (I have access to conditing coaches and trainers) then I can at least be in excellent shape.
    If that lets me stay on the field more, it adds to my value.

    I get that it’s more work, but it’s only a 2-3 hours more per week than your team mates are putting in. And coaches notice that.
    Why wouldn’t highly paid pro-athletes with very short careers shy away from more conditioning training for the several years they play?

    If you are gassed and off the field you are closer to being cut than the guy who plays more. A lesser player who plays special teams and never gets tired may eeke out an extra year or two.

  3. 49ers will regret not signing him. Could have cut other players like Goodwin and Coleman and found the money.

  4. I think hes a REALLY good player. SF gave up ALOT (3rd and 4th) to only have a guy for 1 season. Not a good trade for SF.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!