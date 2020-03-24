Former XFL LB DeMarquis Gates signs with Vikings

Getty Images

Linebacker DeMarquis Gates has become the third Houston Roughnecks player to sign with an NFL team.

Gates has agreed to terms with the Vikings, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. Former Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker signed with the Panthers, and former Roughnecks defensive back Deatrick Nichols signed with the Saints.

Gates made 32 tackles, three tackles for loss, three pass breakups, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in five XFL games.

Last spring, Gates led the now defunct Alliance of American Football in tackles with the Memphis Express. He parlayed that into a deal with Washington.

Gates initially signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018.