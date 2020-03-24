Giants sign former XFL DB Dravon Askew-Henry

Getty Images

Defensive back Dravon Askew-Henry played his home games in the XFL at MetLife Stadium and now he’ll have a chance at playing some NFL games in the same place.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants have signed Askew-Henry to a two-year deal. He joins P.J. Walker, Jacob Ta’amu and Deatrick Nichols as players who have made the jump from the XFL since they were first allowed to sign with NFL teams on Monday.

Askew-Henry started 51 games while at West Virginia and finished his career with 215 tackles. He signed with the Steelers last April after going undrafted, but failed to make the team after recording nine tackles in the preseason.

Askew-Henry, who is a cousin of Darrelle Revis by marriage, played for the New York Guardians in the XFL. His most memorable moment in the league’s first season came when he was flagged for defensive holding and then threw the penalty flag back at the official to earn another penalty.