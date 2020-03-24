Giants training center to remain closed

Getty Images

The Giants were already working from home during the COVID-19 outbreak, and that may continue for some time.

The team announced Monday that the team headquarters was closed until further notice, continuing the policy they put in place on March 12.

“We’ll continue to work remotely, as most of the organization has done for the past 10 days,” the Giants said in a statement. “Again, our concern is for the well-being of those in our organization, our staff and players, our fans. and the communities in which we all live.”

It’s also possible that it will be because of a larger effort.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, there have been preliminary discussions about using the Meadowlands Complex in East Rutherford, N.J. as as staging area during the outbreak, if necessary. There have been no official decisions yet, but the state of New Jersey has already ordered all nonessential businesses closed, and large empty buildings and areas of parking lot will become necessary if a larger effort is required.

The team had already suspended all business travel, and has been working from home for two weeks. Now, that’s going to extend for much longer.