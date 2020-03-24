IOC postpones 2020 Summer Olympics

Getty Images

Sports in the United States and around the world have been deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Summer Olympics scheduled for Tokyo this summer have now been added to the list.

There have been signs for several days that the games would not be able to proceed as planned and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach had a conference call on Tuesday to discuss whether it was feasible to move forward. They determined that the games won’t take place this summer and postponed activities until the situation improves.

“In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community,” a joint statement from the IOC and the Tokyo organizing committee said.

Football isn’t an Olympic sport, so there’s no direct impact on this decision to the sport we cover on these pages but the postponement of such a major event makes it clear that any plans for the NFL in the coming months are going to be written in pencil.