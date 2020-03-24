Jack Conklin hopes to make Nick Chubb the rushing champ this year

Getty Images

Jack Conklin helped cost Nick Chubb the rushing title in 2019 by blocking for Derrick Henry when the Titans back passed Chubb for the No. 1 spot in Week 17, but the circumstances will be different next season.

Conklin signed with the Browns as a free agent last week and the right tackle said on a Tuesday conference call that one of the things he likes about his new team is being able to block for a back like Chubb. He called running the ball “my favorite thing to do” and hopes they do it well enough for Chubb to hold onto the crown that eluded him in 2019.

“To be able to switch teams and have a guy who is just as good and be able to have an opportunity to go win that record again next year, that is my goal,” Conklin said, via Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com. “I want to help us get there and help Chubb reach that goal and win that next year.”

If Chubb does win the rushing title next season, he’ll be the first Brown to take the honors since Leroy Kelly in 1968.