Tyler Eifert agrees to two-year deal with Jaguars

It was reported earlier Monday that the Jaguars were close to a deal with Tyler Eifert. The deal now is done.

The tight end has agreed to terms on a two-year contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Eifert, 29, has spent all seven of his seasons in Cincinnati since the Bengals made him the 21st overall choice in 2013.

He appeared in 59 games with 36 starts while battling injuries for much of his career. Eifert played only 14 games from 2016-18.

But Eifert played all 16 games last season and made 43 catches for 436 yards and three touchdowns.

He leaves Cincinnati with 185 receptions for 2,152 yards and 24 touchdowns.