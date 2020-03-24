Jaguars, Tyler Eifert working toward a deal

Getty Images

Tyler Eifert is coming off the first 16-game season of his NFL career and it looks like there’s a good chance he’ll be following it up by moving to a new team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Eifert and the Jaguars are working to close a deal that would have the 2013 first-round pick moving on from the Bengals.

Injuries limited Eifert to 28 games over the previous five seasons, but he was able to stay on the field for the entire season in Cincinnati in 2019. He caught 43 passes for 436 yards and three touchdowns.

That’s down from his production in his best days with the Bengals, but it was a good deal more production than the Jaguars got from any of their tight ends last season. James O'Shaughnessy, Josh Oliver and Charles Jones are the members of that group that remain on the roster in Jacksonville.