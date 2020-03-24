Jets agree to terms with Breshad Perriman on one-year deal

Getty Images

The Jets lost receiver Robby Anderson to the Panthers earlier Tuesday. They replaced him with Breshad Perriman.

Perriman has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million with $6 million guaranteed, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Perriman ranks 42 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents.

Perriman, 26, has played five NFL seasons since the Ravens made him a first-round choice in 2015. He spent last season in Tampa.

Perriman played 645 snaps on offense in 14 games as the third receiver with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Perriman made 36 receptions for 645 yards and six touchdowns.

He will play for his fourth team in four years, having spent 2015-17 in Baltimore, including his rookie season when he didn’t play a down, 2018 in Cleveland and last season in Tampa.

In his career, Perriman has 95 receptions for 1,561 yards and 11 touchdowns.