Jets re-sign Bennett Jackson

The Jets re-signed cornerback Arthur Maulet after opting not to tender him as a restricted free agent and they’ve done the same thing with another one of their defensive backs.

Safety Bennett Jackson didn’t get a tender offer, but Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com reports that he has agreed to a new contract with the team. No terms were part of the report.

Jackson had two stints with the Jets during the 2019 season. He was claimed off of waivers from the Ravens in early September and then went back to Baltimore when the Ravens signed him off of the Jets’ practice squad. He returned to the Jets as a waiver claim in December.

He played in six games overall and recorded six tackles.