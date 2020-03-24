Like plenty of veteran players have done, bettors are fleeing the Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots remain the favorites to win the AFC East. But they’re less favorite than they were before free agency.

The William Hill Sportsbook has seen the Patriots odds to win the division drop from -300 to even money, in the aftermath of the departures of Tom Brady and various other free agents. In turn, the Bills have climbed from 7/2 to 7/5 to win the AFC East, disrupting a streak for the Patriots that goes back to 2009.

The Jets have 8/1 odds to win the division, and the Dolphins are at 12/1. They previously were 10/1 and 20/1, respectively.

The Bills have become the darlings of the bettors putting money on the AFC East championship, with 52 percent of tickets and 89 percent of dollars. The Dolphins are at 29 percent and four percent, the Jets are at 14 percent and six percent, and the Patriots are at five percent and one percent.

Since 2003, the Patriots have won the AFC East every year, except 2008. Since coach Bill Belichick arrived in 2000, the Patriots have never made the playoffs as anything but the division champion.