Mike Pennel re-signing with Chiefs on one-year deal

Defensive tackle Mike Pennel is re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal, his agent announced Tuesday night.

Pennel’s pressure and hit on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo forced an interception by cornerback Bashaud Breeland in the second quarter of the Chiefs win in the Super Bowl last month.

Pennel appeared in eight regular season games for the Chiefs last season in his first seasons with the team. He recorded 24 tackles and one sack during the regular season and started two of the team’s three playoff games against Houston and Tennessee.

Pennel was an undrafted free agent signing out of Division II Colorado State-Pueblo by the Green Bay Packers in 2014. He spent three seasons with the team, appearing in 37 total games before being claimed off waivers by the New York Jets. He spent the next two seasons with New York, appearing in all 32 games with 10 starts.