Mike Vrabel calls elderly Titans fan in quarantine

Getty Images

Elderly people around the world have been isolated amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but Titans coach Mike Vrabel found a way to visit one big Titans fan who is quarantined.

Vrabel called 87-year-old Titans fan Ron Kegarise and lifted his spirits as the two talked football.

“I just wanted to call in and check in on you, make sure you’re doing OK and see how you’re feeling,” Vrabel said.

Kegarise attended Ohio State in the 1950s and has been a fan of Vrabel’s since Vrabel played there in the 1990s. In their conversation, Kegarise talked about attending Ohio State at the same time as Howard “Hopalong” Cassady, the 1955 Heisman Trophy winner. Kegarise grew up in Canton, Ohio and told Vrabel about playing on a playground that is now on the site of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Kegarise and Vrabel discussed how they both met their wives at Ohio State. Kegarise’s wife died in September.

Vrabel and the Titans’ staff are working remotely on their draft evaluations, and Kegarise urged him to draft some Ohio State players. Vrabel said he may do that, and he invited Kegarise to visit the Titans’ facility as soon as it’s safe for him to do so.