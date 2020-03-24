NFL physicals are indefinitely discontinued, apparently

Getty Images

Six days after the launch of free agency and the commencement of the period for trades and other official NFL business, one of the most important aspects of player acquisition has been significantly curtailed, if not entirely shut down.

The doctor who serves as president of the NFL Physicians Society has sent a letter to the NFL and the NFL Players Association explaining that physicals will end until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

“The Board of Directors of the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) have met by phone and communicated with members of Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) that the NFLPS has agreed to discontinue Combine rechecks, free-agent physicals and physicals for non-Combine players until the health crisis has passed,” wrote Dr. Anthony Casolaro, who serves as co-head physician of the Washington NFL franchise. “We believe It is not in the interest of the players nor team medical staff to continue to perform these physicals. At a time of the most serious pandemic in our lifetime, we believe medical resources should focus on those who are ill or in need of care. We look forward to examining players when it is appropriate to do so.”

The full impact of the letter isn’t clear. For example, the portion of the letter posted by NFL.com does not address physicals conducted pursuant to a trade, like the one that will send cornerback Quinton Dunbar from Washington to Seattle. Although the procedures for such examinations have been significantly altered by the league’s COVID-19 procedures (i.e., a neutral physician must be located in the player’s geographic area), Casolaro’s letter would, if applicable to trades, table the Dunbar physical indefinitely.

If the letter applies that broadly — and if it’s binding on the league and the NFLPA — it would completely derail any potential Cam Newton trade. That said, a Newton trade was and is a long shot given that no team would roll the dice on a player with such an extensive injury history without its doctors having a chance to examine him.

At a minimum, the letter complicates the ongoing effort of free agents with injury issues to be signed, including most notably defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. The letter also makes it much more difficult for teams to get updated information on draft prospects with physical red flags; the mid-April Combine recheck traditionally has served as a significant point on the calendar. Those won’t happen, enhancing the risk of drafting players who have injuries that are or were still healing.

PFT has asked the league for comment on whether and to what extent this letter will indeed end physicals pending the resolution of a pandemic that currently has no end in sight.