Nick Vigil agrees to deal with Chargers

The Chargers have agreed to terms with linebacker Nick Vigil, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Vigil, 26, spent the first four seasons of his career in Cincinnati after the Bengals made him a third-round choice in 2016.

He leaves having played in 54 games with 37 starts, making 295 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and 14 pass breakups.

Vigil started all 16 games last season. He played 986 snaps on defense and 95 on special teams.

Vigil made 111 tackles, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and five pass breakups.