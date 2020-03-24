P.J. Walker gets $150,000 signing bonus

Getty Images

Playing well in the XFL paid off for P.J. Walker.

Walker, the quarterback who started for the Houston Roughnecks before the XFL season was canceled, got a $150,000 signing bonus when he joined the Panthers this week, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That’s a very good signing bonus for a player who wasn’t even on an NFL practice squad when the XFL came calling in October. Suffice to say, without his solid play in the XFL, he wouldn’t have been able to command that kind of signing bonus.

Based on published XFL salaries, Walker likely made a total of $46,575 for his time in the XFL. All players received a base salary of $27,040, and Walker would have received another $8,425 in playing bonuses for playing in five games, and then another $11,110 for winning all five games.

In Carolina, Walker will be reunited with Matt Rhule, his head coach at Temple. Rhule might have offered Walker a spot on the Panthers’ offseason roster even without his XFL performance, but Walker wouldn’t have been able to command that signing bonus without the XFL because he wouldn’t have had other teams bidding for his services.

Walker’s contract will be a good advertisement for the XFL when it tries to convince players to join the league for the 2021 season.