P.J. Walker thinks he can start, trying to land No. 2 job for now

P.J. Walker “had a purpose” when he signed on to play quarterback for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks and he realized it on Monday.

Walker’s goal was to get back into the NFL after a stint with the Colts and his play with Houston helped him land a contract with the Panthers. He said he also heard from the Seahawks and Cardinals, but the opportunity to reunite with his college coach Matt Rhule in Carolina swung things in the Panthers’ favor.

Walker told Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com that he think he can be a starter “with the right opportunity and the right system and everything,” but Teddy Bridgewater just joined the Panthers and that means he’s aiming a little lower at the outset.

“Right now I’m just going in there trying to compete for the No. 2 job behind Teddy and see what happens from there,” Walker said.

Walker’s bid for that job got a boost on Monday when the Panthers traded Kyle Allen to Washington. Walker’s familiarity with Rhule should also be a plus for his effort to land that backup job and position himself for a shot at something more down the road.