Packers signing Devin Funchess

Getty Images

The Packers are signing receiver Devin Funchess, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Funchess, 25, will play for his third team in three years.

He was with Carolina for four seasons before going to Indianapolis a year ago as a free agent.

But Funchess spent most of last season on injured reserve with a fractured clavicle. He played only one game with the Colts, making three catches for 32 yards.

In Carolina, Funchess played 61 of a possible 64 games. He made 161 receptions for 2,233 yards and 21 touchdowns.