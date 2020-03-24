Panthers are expected to release Cam Newton Tuesday

Getty Images

Cam Newton‘s run with the Panthers is set to end on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, Newton is expected to be released before the day is out. That comes a week after the team announced they had given Newton permission to seek a trade to another team and the “expected” part of those reports may be an effort to get something for him before officially cutting the cord.

Given the uncertainty about Newton’s physical condition after missing 14 games with a Lisfranc injury last season and the impossibility of bringing him into a team facility for a medical check, it will be no surprise if the trade talk continues to be quiet.

There was word of potential interest from the Bears and Chargers in Newton last week, but the Bears have since traded for Nick Foles. Barring an unknown entry for Newton’s services, that makes it even less likely that the Chargers would offer up anything in a trade for a player they could sign a short time later without surrendering any compensation.

The Panthers would clear $19.1 million in cap space by releasing Newton. They have signed quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and P.J. Walker in recent days.