Panthers officially release Cam Newton

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 24, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT
Cam Newton is no longer a Panther.

The Panthers announced on Tuesday that they have released Newton, after trying and failing to find a trading partner for him.

“Cam has meant a lot to this organization and the Carolinas,” Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney said in a statement. “Everyone saw his performances on the field. I had the privilege of seeing how hard he worked off the field, and his commitment to this team when no one was watching. He’s the ultimate competitor and it physically hurts him to lose. He willed this team to victory on many occasions and will always be considered one of the greatest players in the history of this franchise. His contributions to this team, this community and the game of football will leave a lasting impact on our organization.”

Newton will now become an unrestricted free agent, who will see if some team wants to make the 2015 league MVP its starting quarterback. Newton reportedly passed a physical, although a team that signs him may want to get its own medical staff to examine him.

If Newton can get healthy and stay healthy, he could be a game changer for some team. But given the way injuries have plagued him the last two years, that’s a big “if.”

15 responses to “Panthers officially release Cam Newton

  2. “It physically hurts him to lose”???

    What does that mean? He gets so upset after a loss he, upchucks all over his Charlotte Russe floral romper?

    Cam Newton is weird. But this Marty Hurney guy might be even weirder.

  3. I just left a comment moments before this one so I’ll repeat it based on reality…

    Teddy Bridgewater is the starting QB. I wish him the best of luck and if his QB skills can be on par with his heart and values he will always be a winner in my book.

  5. Not a Cam fan, but the NFL has allowed him to take more cheap shots than any QB in the league. It’s no wonder that he’s in the condition he’s in.

  6. Im thinking long and hard about making any big investment in Cam. I dont see him even getting what Teddy just got. Im looking to give Cam a 2 year deal that I could get out of after year 1 if necessary.

  7. azbearsfan35 says:
    March 24, 2020 at 3:35 pm

    And to think.. Da Bears traded for Foles.. They should’ve waited

    _______________

    The Bears didn’t want him and were offered a trade from Carolina yet turned it down. You should really pay more attention.

  8. Nobody is paying this has been over $20 Million a year. He needs to find someone who’s willing to give him a prove it 1 year contract with a guaranteed base salary somewhere under $15 Mil, and with enough incentives that he has the chance to make somewhere around $20 Mil if he delivers. Then if he proves he’s healthy, and he proves he can play a full season without missing half of it on injured reserve then he has the chance to cash in with a long term deal after that. No way would I give this this oft injured Diva a long term guaranteed contract right now under any circumstances.

  9. It is basically this…If he is good in his head he has good games.If he is having a hard time in his head then he has a bad game.
    He has been like this all thru his pro career.

  12. Time for a reality check Cam. Unless a bidding war breaks out for your services (but don’t bet on it) you are in for a real wake up call. You are not going to get a wiff of the big money so you better sign like a two year “show me” contract and pray you stay healthy and play well.

