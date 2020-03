Getty Images

The Ravens are keeping one of their own free agents in house.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Ravens are bringing back wide receiver Chris Moore on a one-year deal.

Moore was their fourth-round pick in 2016, and he caught three passes for 21 yards last season.

Aside from the retirement of guard Marshal Yanda, it has been a quiet offseason for the Ravens’ offense, with all the activity on the other side of the line.