Report: Cam Newton took, passed physical on Monday

Reports on Tuesday indicated that the Panthers are expected to release quarterback Cam Newton before the end of the day and the leak of that information may have been a push to get someone to trade for him before the Panthers went that route.
If so, that effort got a little more oomph on Tuesday afternoon. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Newton took and passed a physical in Atlanta on Monday.
The physical was set up by the Panthers and Newton’s representatives and, per the report, it found no issues with Newton’s shoulder or foot. A right shoulder injury ended Newton’s 2018 season and he was limited to two games last year with a Lisfranc injury to his foot.
Newton’s health has been seen as a major stumbling block to efforts to trade him and the unusual circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic meant that teams aren’t able to bring him in for a physical as part of pre-trade due diligence.
UPDATE 3:24 p.m. ET: There won’t be any trade. The Panthers announced that they have released Newton.