Robby Anderson signing two-year deal with Panthers

The receiver market was slow to develop, leaving Robby Anderson waiting longer than anticipated.

But PFT’s 29th-best free agent has found a home.

Anderson will sign a two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers, including $12 million in the first year, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Anderson, 26, played at Temple when new Panthers coach Matt Rhule was the head coach there. Anderson becomes the third Temple player to rejoin Rhule in recent days, following Tahir Whitehead and P.J. Walker.

Anderson spent four seasons with the Jets, making 207 catches for 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns.

In 16 games last season, Anderson made 52 receptions for 779 yards and five touchdowns.