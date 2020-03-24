Saints rework Janoris Jenkins’ contract

Getty Images

The Saints assumed cornerback Janoris Jenkins‘ contract when they claimed him off of waivers from the Giants last December, but they’ve made some changes to it this year.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has converted $9 million of Jenkins’ $10.15 million base salary into a signing bonus. The 2020 season was the final year of the cornerback’s deal, so they have also added two voidable years to the deal in order to lower Jenkins’ cap hit.

He’ll now count $4.05 million against the cap this year while the Saints will take on dead money in the next two years.

Jenkins had seven tackles and an interception in two regular season games for the Saints last season. He also had eight tackles and a forced fumble in their playoff loss to the Vikings.