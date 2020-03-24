Shad Khan personally commits $1 million to support area COVID-19 efforts

Getty Images

Jaguars owner Shad Khan personally committed $1 million in support of northeast Florida’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. The donation is designed to provide essential support to local organizations focused on the immediate health and well-being of First Coast residents.

The donation will go to several organizations, including $400,000 to Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund, $75,000 to Feeding Northeast Florida, $75,000 to the Clara White Mission, $50,000 to the Jacksonville Public Education Fund and $50,000 to the local chapter of the American Red Cross.

“I want to say thank you to every group or individual who is personally stepping up for the people of Jacksonville during these uncertain times,” Khan said in a statement. “It’s my privilege to help.

“However, the most important gift is the one everyone in Jacksonville can share with one another, and that’s to heed the direction of our health authorities here and nationally so we can get past this safely and successfully. Let’s get through this together, but let’s do it by staying home. We’ll catch up in Jax soon, in good health and spirit, and I look forward to that day.”

The commitment will include additional allocations as the COVID-19 crisis evolves.