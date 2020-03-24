Shilique Calhoun staying with Patriots

Getty Images

Linebacker Shilique Calhoun is staying with the Patriots.

Calhoun has agreed to a new deal, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Calhoun, 28, played 15 games with one start last season. He made nine tackles, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

He played 266 snaps on defense and 237 on special teams last season.

Calhoun’s only career start came in the season opener last season against the Steelers.

The Raiders made Calhoun a third-round choice in 2016. He played with them for his first three seasons and appeared in 26 games.

In his four-year career, Calhoun has 38 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in 41 games.