Tom Brady: Bruce Arians’ offense is great for a quarterback

Tom Brady held a conference call on Tuesday to answer questions for the first time since agreeing to sign with the Buccaneers and one of the early topics of conversation was what drew him to Tampa.

Brady said he didn’t want to delve too deeply into the process that led to his departure from the Patriots, but said “a lot of things were intriguing” about the Bucs. That list included head coach Bruce Arians and Brady said he’s watched enough of Arians’ offenses over the years to know that “it’s a great offense for a quarterback.”

Arians’ offenses have featured a lot of deep balls over the years, but Brady didn’t sound like he expected to change too much of his style because of the new address. He said the point of the game is to “get the ball to the guy who can do something with it” and that won’t change in Tampa.

“Everybody has different styles and philosophies and how they call things,” Brady said. “Football to me is about throwing the ball to the guy who’s open. If he’s open deep, that’s where you throw it.”

Brady noted that an offense isn’t about one player and that he has a lot of work to do to get on the same page as his new teammates. He acknowledged that there are going to be challenges doing that this year because of the changes to daily life caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and that he’ll have to take things differently as a result, but said “having the opportunity to lead the team and play the sport is something I love.”