Tom Brady: Nothing but total respect and love for the Patriots

Getty Images

Many of the questions during Tom Brady‘s first conference call as a member of the Buccaneers dealt with looking forward to how things will go for him in Tampa, but there was also some time spent looking back at his departure from the Patriots.

Brady was asked about Patriots owner Robert Kraft saying that Brady wanted to move on from the team in interviews with media last week. Brady said he is “not responsible for how other people will say certain things” before noting that Kraft has been a “great influence” on his life.

The new Buccaneers quarterback was also asked if he felt the Patriots could have done more to keep him in New England.

“No, I have nothing but total respect and love. No one who has been a bigger fan of the Patriots than me. I’m so grateful to Mr. Kraft, the organization and coach [Bill] Belichick.”

Brady said that the final decision to leave came last Monday night when he met with Kraft for what he called a “great conversation.” He then spoke to Belichick and moved on to the next chapter of his football career.