Tom Brady says technology can help replace offseason work at team facility

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may be at a disadvantage this year, joining a new team at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is likely to cancel some or all of the NFL’s offseason programs. But Brady thinks he’ll be able to learn a new offense without too much trouble.

Brady said he’ll use video conferencing and other technology to communicate with teammates and coaches and make sure he’s up to date on Bruce Arians’ offense whenever NFL teams can take the field together.

“Technology is an amazing thing and we’re going to use the technology as best we can to try to get to know each other. They’re ahead of me. I have to get up to speed on the things they already know. It’s a lot of time and energy but that’s what I love to do,” Brady said.

Brady said the mental work is something he’s going to embrace this offseason.

“In playing quarterback for a long time, that’s what I do, I watch film and I study and I try to learn and grow and evolve every year,” Brady said.

Given Brady’s proven history of great mental preparation, the Bucs may actually be at an advantage this year, with Brady leading his team in remote learning at a time when players can’t gather together.